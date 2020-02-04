Coronavirus: We’re in touch with Nigerians in East China – NIDCOM

Coronavirus: We’re in touch with Nigerians in East China – NIDCOM

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 7:41 am


Abike Dabiri-Erewa: NIDCOM boss

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has denied receiving any correspondence from Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) East China, requesting that its members be evacuated from that country owing to the coronavirus epidemic.

NIDCOM made the denial in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun its Head of Media and Public Relations Unit.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement on various social media platforms allegedly from the Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation (East China) claiming it had written a letter to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) requesting to be evacuated in the face of the dreaded coronavirus ravaging the people living in China.

“We must say, however, that NIDCOM did not receive any correspondence from NIDO East China but saw it on different social media outlets.

“However, we have been in constant touch with the Nigerian Students Association in Wuhan (NSAW)  whose President is Okoye Chiamaka and Vandi Kamaunji (Secretary General), several Nigerians resident in China as well as our Mission in Beijing.

“All communication and suggestions we have received so far have been forwarded to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who will take appropriate decisions

“NIDCOM will continue to co-ordinate with the ministry and the mission in Beijing as it awaits further  instructions as directed by the Hon. Minister in this particular situation, the commission said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Drama in court kidnapper accuses colleagues of lying
    42 mins ago

    Saraki vs. Abdulrazaq: O to ge
    56 mins ago

    Oyedepo: THISDAY suspends 2 deputy editors
    3 hours ago

    FG doing more to contain security challenges – Osinbajo
    3 hours ago

    Photos: Horses replace banned Okada in Lagos!
    4 hours ago

    On sedition law, thank you Arthur Nwanko
    8 hours ago

    Man bags 10-year jail term for raping master’s daughter in Kogi
    8 hours ago

    Osinbajo reveals FG’s plan to end insecurity