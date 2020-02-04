Drama in court kidnapper accuses colleagues of lying

A mild drama was staged on Monday at a Yola High Court when one of the two kidnap suspects that pleaded guilty insisted that the remaining seven that pleaded not guilty were lying on oath.

The suspects were being arraigned in the court presided over by Justice Nathan Musa.

Rufai Ahmadu who, along with Mohammed Abdullahi, pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges read to him could not bear the “not guilty” responses from his other colleagues and demanded them “to stop lying on oath “.

“You people should stop lying; we are all involved in this,” Ahmadu insisted in Hausa language.

Other suspects arraigned with Ahmadu were: Yusuf Abubakar, Yahaya Sani, Umar Jalo, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Ishaku Umar, Muhammed Adamu and Bala Sani.

The suspects were arrested and brought to court by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) on six-count charge of kidnapping and cattle rustling.

They were accused of kidnapping one Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim from his house at Shagari Quarters in Yola South Local Government Area on Dec. 26, 2019 and collected N1.6 million as ransom.

They were also accused of kidnapping one Dr Kawiyo Abdurahman from his Lakare residence in Yola South on Jan. 5, and collected a ransom of N1.4 million from him.

They were also mentioned in other kidnap cases and cattle rustling in Mayo-Belwa LGA.

The judge adjourned the case until Feb. 25 for continuation of hearing.

He ordered that the two suspects (Rufai Ahmadu and Mohammed Abdullahi) that pleaded guilty should be kept in DSS custody, while the rest be remanded in Yola Correctional Centre.