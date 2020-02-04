Hajj Commission generates N2bn from levy

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says it generated N2 billion from the Hajj Development Levy.

Fatima Usara, Head, Public Affairs, NAHCON, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

Usara said that NAHCON acting Commissioner, Operations, Mr Modibbo Saleh, announced the amount during the foundation laying ceremony of the Pilgrims Hotel in Kaduna.

She said the commission had spent part of the fund on various projects for the benefit of the Nigerian pilgrims.