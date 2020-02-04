Just in: Buhari gives Daniel Amokachi new appointment

Just in: Buhari gives Daniel Amokachi new appointment

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 3:45 pm


Amokachi: gets new appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed retired Nigerian professional footballer, former Super Eagles player and Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi, Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

Amokachi, a member of the 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia, was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the Gold Medal.

In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

As Nigeria’s Football Ambassador – a largely ceremonial role – Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young sports men and women.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    How the Federal Republic of Nigeria runs
    3 hours ago

    Ned Nwoko to fund 5 varsities for malaria vaccine dev’t
    3 hours ago

    Chinese Embassy still issuing visa to Nigerians — Official
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Drama as Reps oppose motion to evacuate Nigerians from China
    3 hours ago

     Ihedioha and the Supreme Court’s abracadabra
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Harvard Names Okonjo-Iweala Global Public Leaders Fellow
    4 hours ago

    Woman cuts off penis of attempted rapist
    4 hours ago

    Court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Zuma