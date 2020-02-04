Just in: Customs intercept $8m at Lagos Airport, nab driver

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 12:46 pm


Ali, briefing the press in Lagos on Tuesday with the neatly wrapped bales of dollars on his table

A driver working with Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport has been arrested by men of Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command over the sum of $8,065,615 loaded into a vehicle he was driving.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, Mr. Hameed Ali, the customs comptroller-general, said the cash was intercepted while it was about to be loaded into an aircraft from the vehicle.

He did not provide details of the aircraft or the name of the driver who was arrested.

But Ali who said the money was wrapped in large brown envelopes with the names of would-be owners said the Customs would eventually unravel the identity of the owners of the abandoned money.

“From the day we seized this money, no bank has come to claim ownership. But our investigation will reveal the mystery behind the owners,” Alli said.

