Oyo LG crisis: Police arrest 1, recover sack of cutlasses, charms

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested a suspect at the gate of Ibadan South West Local Government (LGA) at Aleshinloye with a locally made pistol and charms.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Olugbenga said that a sack containing eight cutlasses, one axe and a knife meant to be used to commit crime at Ibadan South-East LGA, Mapo, was recovered from the suspect.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there has been crisis in the 33 LGAs and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The crisis is between the sacked elected LGA chairmen and appointed LCDA caretaker committee chairmen by by Gov. Seyi Makinde.

Olugbenga, however, assured the public that the command would not relent in its efforts at securing lives and property in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police (Mr Shina Olukolu) wishes to assure the law abiding members of the public that the command is on top of the situation.

“Olukolu warns all contending interests to desist from acts of brigandage or be ready to face the consequences of their actions and the full wrath of the law,’’ Olugbenga said.

According to the PPRO, the command is miffed at the unfortunate death of one person and gunshot injury of another person on Monday at Surulere LGA, Iresaadu in Ogbomoso Area Command in spite police efforts.

He said that one Isah Azeez, 50, was hit by pellets and was immediately rushed to Bowen Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, for immediate medical attention but later died at the hospital.

Ougbenga said that another person, Dotun Shomefun, who sustained gunshot injuries on the shoulder, was taken to Ogbomoso by his group for treatment.

“The injured but stable Shomefun is in police custody and will help in unraveling the perpetrators of this dastardly act,’’ he said.

The PPRO said the commissioner of police had ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID at Iyaganku in Ibadan, to immediately take over the case file and commence detailed investigation.

He said this was to prevent a reoccurrence and bring the perpetrators to justice.