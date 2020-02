The Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Bostaji is dead.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria, which announced this in a statement on Tuesday, said that the envoy died in his sleep.

“With the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the Will of Allah, the Royal Embassy announces the passing away of his Excellency, the Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji,” the mission said.