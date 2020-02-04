Verbatim/Photo: “My meeting with Obasanjo in South Korea”- Jonathan

“I was delighted to meet His Excellency Chief Olusegun ‘Baba’ Obasanjo at the ongoing World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea where we joined leaders from across the world to make a case for lasting peace, interdependence and shared values among the world’s peoples and nations.

“After moderating a session of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP), where many serving and former Heads of Government made intense and exciting contributions on how to heal our troubled world, I got my faith renewed in the belief that more commitment is required from all stakeholders in the pursuit of global peace.”

• Former President Goodluck Jonathan, at the ongoing World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea (FB)