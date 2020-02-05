Akeredolu tells Buhari: Make huge money from our marijuana

When he visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock villa on Tuesday, 4 February 2020, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State advised him to legalize medical marijuana so that the Federal Government could make humongous revenue from it.

He told journalists after the meeting that Ogbese area of Ondo State produces one of the best marijuana plants in the world. Thus, he revealed that Ondo state “intends to invest in marijuana solely for the production of drugs in the country.” If legalized by Buhari, therefore, Akeredolu argues that the Federal Government could earn revenue from it.

Onoyele Sowore, one of the presidential candidates in the 2019 elections, made it one of his campaign issues and critics were falling over one another to send him to Golgotha.

Akeredolu said he was in Abuja to invite Buhari to inaugurate the newly constructed “N5 billion” Ore flyover and “the Ondo state industrial hub as part of the activities marking his third year in office on 24 February.”