Another OAU lecturer suspends over sexual molestation

The authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has suspended another lecturer, Mr Monday Omo-Etan, over alleged sexual molestation of a 19-year-old female student of University’s Centre for Distance Learning.

This was contained in a Press Release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday Night, in Ile-Ife.

Olarewaju observed that the University management reported another case of sexual harassment again, less than three weeks when a lecturer of the Department of International Relations, Mr. Olabisi Olaleye, was investigated and suspended.

According to him, the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, expressed her zero tolerance against sexual harassment.

“The management has reinstated her commitment to the total eradication of any form of sexual harassment, molestation or other social vices.” he ascertained.