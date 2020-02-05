Edo govt demolishes Oshiomhole loyalist’s hotel

By Jethro lbileke

Edo State Government on Wednesday made real its threat to demolish Latifa Hotel belonging to Mr. Tony Adun, a former aide of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The government of Mr. Godwin Obaseki had threatened to demolish the property for allegedly violating building laws of the state.

It said the structure sits across a road in the Ugbor-Amagba axis of Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

The hotel building was brought down on Wednesday afternoon, after an injunction secured by Mr. Adun against the exercise was vacated by the state government.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the deed of transfer being paraded by Mr. Adun is also not registered with the state government, according to court papers filed by Solicitor-General of Edo State, Oluwole Iyamu SAN.

Bulldozers and caterpillars were mobilized to the site for the exercise while security operatives mounted guard to ensure the process was not disrupted by thugs in the area loyal to Mr. Adun.

The leader of the security team cordoned off the area and urged residents and shop owners around the area not to panic while the exercise lasted.