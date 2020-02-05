Invasion of farms: Entire Nigeria our inheritance-Fulani group

Mr Mohammed Abdulkareem, an administrative officer with Independent Communications Network Limited (publishers of TheNEWS and PMNEWS) entered the Acme Road, Ikeja office of the company this morning, looking woebegone. “What happened to you? Did you see a ghost?” Yomi Osoba, the Advert Manager, asked humorously, not knowing what had hit the Kogi-state born Mohammed whose pastime is farming.

“Fulani herdsmen invaded my farm for the second time,” Mohammed narrated, creases forming rapidly on his forehead, “their cows ate up my cassava. Worse still, the herders uprooted the tubers and cut them into pieces for their animals”

Mohammed’s farm is not just a backyard enterprise; one of them is on an acre, full of cassava, located in Isholekun village in Owode local government area of Ogun State. That one was invaded last October and not a single cassava plant was left standing by the herd. An acre of land comprises six plots, each measuring 60 by 120. Mohammed was not bothered much because he did not put all his eggs in one basket, so he thought as he shrugged in confidence then. He still had another full acre elsewhere, a cushion against hunger and these hard times. But that one also was also invaded, a development that threw Mohammed into deep melancholy.

It was on the second farmland that a Fulani herdsman almost attacked his wife, Zainab, about two week ago. As narrated by Mohammed: “Cows were again eating up my plants when my wife appeared on the scene. She challenged one of the herders who was moving menacingly closer to her. She had to run away!”

The herdsmen came back yesterday, Tuesday4 February and put the final nail on the coffin of Mohammed’s farm. In other words, they finished up everything, the labour of over one year and half and the hope of expected cash went up in a puff! “Just as they did on my first farm, the Fulani people wickedly cut them into pieces for their cows.”

Last Sunday, PMNEWS published a report about a little known “Fulani group that calls itself the Fulani Nationality Movement, (FUNAM) with its claims of Fulani ownership of the country and its giving notice of planned conquest of the entire territory.”

Below is its full statement:

Nigeria is the only inheritance we have in Africa

“That there is a clear agenda to divide Nigeria and exterminate the FULANI people. We are long aware of this plot. We call on FULANI all over Africa to prepare for this inevitable war and set our people on an offensive path rather than being weaklings that choose a defensive strategy in warfare.

We have said it over and over, that Nigeria is the only inheritance we have in Africa and anywhere in the world. This land belongs to us, from Sokoto to the banks of the Atlantic Ocean. This was the destiny bestowed on Uthman Dan Fodio which would have been fulfilled since 1816 if not for the obstruction of this great assignment by the British. It is no longer time to play the ostrish(Sic). Our men are waiting. We are eager to fight. We are boiling with the zeal to actualize our dream; enough of double dealing and ambivalence by FULANI political leaders who unfortunately think the FULANI can only take back what belongs to us through appeasement and elections destined to reflect cultural values antithetical to the preachings of Uthman Dan Fodio.

We warn that nothing will be able to save those raising their voices against us and Allah. Nothing will be left behind, from the East, West and Middle Belt except those who accept the creation of Allah and the leadership place of Fulani in fulfilling this destiny. Since this irresponsible Western notion of democracy was imposed, the Fulani have been shortchanged and maligned. The Middle-Belt, the West and the East should be prepared. We are already here.

Let the Birom and the ethnic minority invaders in the entire Middle Belt leave our territory or be prepared to accept our ways of live. It is time for them to savour their wounds. It is just the beginning. Many more will come and nothing can stop us.

Insha Allah, we shall take this battle across the sea, on the land, in the air, on the mountains, in every territory currently occupied by the Kafirs. This is our position. This is our destiny. For those who think they can stop or continue to conspire against us, we wish them good luck.”