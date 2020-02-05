Kano Assembly elects new majority leader

Kano Assembly elects new majority leader

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 2:10 pm


Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday removed its Majority Leader, Alhaji Labaran Abdul-Madari, and replaced him with his Deputy, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi.

Abdul-Madari, an APC member representing Warawa Constituency was removed following a motion of urgent public importance presented by Alhaji Muhammad Uba-Gurjiya, also an APC member, representing Bunkure Constituency.

The motion was seconded by Mr Ali Ibrahim-Shanono, representing Bagwai/Shanono.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uba-Gurjiya was sworn on Tuesday during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, following his success during the recent re-run elections in the state.

According to him, the decision to remove the majority leader followed the acceptance by 23 out of the 28 APC members in the 40-member Chamber.

Following the adoption of the motion, the legislators unanimously adopted it and called on the majority leader to step aside.

After the removal of the majority leader, Alhaji Hamza Massu nominated the deputy majority leader to be elected as the majority leader.

The nomination was seconded and then adopted by the assembly.

