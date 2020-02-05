Mother of triplets abandoned by husband seeks help

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Mrs Balikis Popoola, a mother of triplets abandoned at the hospital by her husband after she was delivered of what ordinarily should be a bundle of joy to any family is crying out for help to take care of her three babies.

With two of the babies (two boys) in her hand and the third – a girl- sleeping away innocently at her back, the mother of triplets disclosed to this magazine that life had been extremely difficult since she gave birth to the unexpected bundle of joy as she has no stable source of income to take care of them.

Mrs Popoola spoke with our correspondent at the Ogun State Secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The 25- year- old petty trader said she had the triplets 11 years after her first baby.

She explained that, ”I had the babies through cesarean operation at a private hospital at Olorunsogo, Abeokuta. Our medical bills was N300,000 and as soon as my husband, Mr Samson Popoola, a cassava flour miller at Lafenwa market heard about this, he pretended as if he was going to look for the money.

But since then, he has been nowhere to be found, while his phone has been switched off”.

She disclose further that the Medical Director of the private hospital where she gave birth to the children wrote off the debt on humanitarian ground since she couldn’t pay up the balance

She ,however, said her major worry now is how take care of the babies as she has not stable source of income.

Balikis said her petty trading business had collapsed under the heavy weight of the financial demand needed to take care of the kids, stressing that the triplets have survived till date on the benevolence of people around her.

She said, “all I am asking from our government and all Nigerians is help such that I can have a steady source of income to take care of the triplets and their elder brother, Daniel, whose Dad is late. I won’t also mind if I can get scholarships for them. I really want to do my best to ensure that they are educated and become great people in the future since I didn’t go to school.”

Balikis also revealed that she had paraded Yinka Ayefele’s radio station in Abeokuta since the birth of the children trying to seek for help since the gospel musician is also a father of triplets. But she said she all her effort to see the musician have proved abortive.