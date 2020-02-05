Photos: Obaseki demolishes hotel belonging to Oshiomhole’s man

Photos: Obaseki demolishes hotel belonging to Oshiomhole’s man

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 8:30 pm



T. Latifah Hotel, demolished

This Hotel  T. Latifah Hotel belongs to  Tony Adun , one of the loyalists of APC Chairman Adams Oshiomole in Edo State. Today,W Wednesday February 5,2020  bulldozers on the orders of the Government of Governor Godwin Obaseki reduced the multi million naira Edifice to rubbles . 

The Government claimed that  the Hotel was built on land belonging to a public primary school and abatement order has been served on the owner. The e owner maintained that he was duly assigned the land with the C of O and a court was set to rule on the dispute 

Many are reading political undertones to the demolition because Tony popularly called Kabaka was one of the major revenue collectors engaged by Oshiomole but sacked by Obaseki .

The coming days will be interesting

-Adegbenro Adebanjo

 

