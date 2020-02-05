Police appoint Prof. Ogunsakin Director of Institute

The Police on Tuesday said they have appointed Prof. Olu Ogunsakin as the Director of National Institute for Police Studies.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, on Tuesday in Abuja said Ogunsakin is an erudite Professor of Police Studies.

He said the newly appointed director was a Senior Adviser to the City of London Police, responsible for developing standardised operational protocols for over 10 years.

Mba said Ogunsakin was also the lead consultant on security and policing to the Department of International Development, British Council, Nigeria.

According to him, before the appointment, the professor was the Technical Adviser to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“While congratulating the director, the I-G expresses strong belief that Ogunsakin will bring to bear his wealth of experience in the field of Policing and Security matters in the management of the Institute.

“In addition to sharpening the skills of Strategic Police Officers and senior officers from other security agencies, the Institute will help in finding solutions to emerging security challenges in the country,” he said.

Mba said the institute was established as part of efforts toward bequeathing a highly skillful and professional Police Force to the nation.

He said the Institute, temporarily located within the Police Staff College, Jos was an affiliate of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil Kano.

The FPRO said the institute would provide police personnel, alongside other members of the national security community, with needed skills and knowledge on safety and security.

“The institute will work with academic partners, security agencies, international police organizations and the general public to produce and commission original research on priority for policing and public safety.

“It will also collate and share the best available evidence assessment, and provide strategic manpower development for police and security officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police or its equivalent in other security agencies,” he added.