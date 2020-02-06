3 microfinance bank staff in court over alleged  N14.2 m fraud

Thursday, February 6, 2020 2:06 pm


Justice

The police in Osun on Thursday arraigned three microfinance bank staff in a Federal High Court in Osogbo  over alleged N14.2 million fraud.

The police charged Aderinlowo Joseph,  Abosede Totomi,  and Oyinlola Abimbola, with four counts of  conspiracy , computer related crime, fraud,  and theft.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Prosecution Counsel, F.B Osei,  told the court that the defendants committed the between December  2016 and December  2019,  at Otan-Aiyegbaju area, Osun.
Osei said the the defendants defrauded customers by hacking into the computer system of the bank and stole N14.273 million.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections  27(1)(B)(2), 13 , of the Cyber Crime Provision and Prevention Act 2016 and sections  390(9) ,  516 ,  of the Criminal Act C 38 of the laws of Federation of Nigeria , 2004.
Justice Peter Lifu admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N 10 million and two sureties each  in like sum.
Lifu ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide evidence of tax payments and two passports sized photographs, attached with an affidavit of means.
The Judge  adjourned the case untill March 18 for hearing.
