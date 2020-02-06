Court stops Edo PDP from conducting LGA congresses

By Jethro lbileke

An Edo State High Court, Ekpoma, has restrained the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from conducting its local government congresses scheduled to hold this Saturday across the state.

The court presided over by his Lordship, Justice Joy Okeaya-lnneh, gave the order, in a suit no HEK/9/2020, filed by Eruanga Gallant, Victor Idiakheoa and Jide Obalowoshe and others.

Gallant is a former member of the State House of Assembly, who represented Etsako west ll constituency.

The interim injunction also includes an order retraining the PDP and INEC from announcing, publishing and recognising the Ward congresses results earlier conducted by the party.

In granting the order, Justice Joy Okeaya-Inneh said the Applicants have satisfied the guidelines for the grant of the order sought as enjoined in the landmark case of Kotoye vs CBN (1989).

Hearing in the case was adjourned to 24th of February, 2020.