How bandits attacked our helicopter in Kaduna forest – Police

The Police said on Wednesday that its helicopter providing aerial support for the operatives involved in an ongoing operation against the largest operational camps of the Ansaru terrorist group, bandits and kidnappers in Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, came under attack from the criminals who deployed anti-air craft rifles.

“Unfortunately, during the operation, a police bell helicopter, which provided aerial and intelligence cover for the ground troops came under attack from the bandits using sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG),” Force PRO, Frank Mba, said in a statement.

But he added that the pilot and co-pilot were able to fly the helicopter back to base.

“Commendably, the pilot and the co-pilot who demonstrated uncommon courage and expertise, successfully landed the aircraft at the Air Force Base, Kaduna without further incident. They were thereafter evacuated for medical treatment.”,

“Both officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries are currently receiving treatment and are in stable condition. The Police helicopter has since been flown out of the Kaduna Air Force Base by Police Pilots en-route to Abuja”.

The statement said the Inspector General of Police assured citizens of safety and sustained intelligence-led operations against bandits across the length and breadth of the nation.

“He has equally applauded the unparalleled bravery, commitment and dedication of the Police operatives currently conducting the special mission”, it said.

Mba said the operation which was carried out by a combined forces of the Police following actionable intelligence at their disposal has already led to the killing of 250 bandits.

“The operation which commenced in the early hours of today, 5th February, 2020, was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder made up of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“The operation was necessitated by actionable intelligence linking terror and criminal elements in the super camp to series of terror-related violence, kidnappings, gun-running, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes across the country” it said.