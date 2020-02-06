Kogi PDP kicks against Gov. Bello’s $100m loan plan

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has kicked against Gov. Yahaya Bello’s plan to take another 100m Dollars (N36billion) loan.

The PDP in a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, its Director Research and Documentation, said the Bello administration has already mortgaged the state in the last four years, with various loans and lamented the planned attempt to seek further loans.

The PDP alleged that Gov. Bello has already ran the state aground financially, and that any further loan given to him will go into private pocket and kogites now living will suffer to repay it in the next 25 years.

The PDP disclosed that its concern is for the coming generation and those yet unborn, explaining that the Governor has destroyed the present and future of the state.

The PDP said it is pleading with National Assembly not to approve the loan application as the state government has nothing to show for the loans previously obtained in terms of projects and human capital development.