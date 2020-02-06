Minister resigns over ‘foolish’ messages to teenager

Minister resigns over ‘foolish’ messages to teenager

Thursday, February 6, 2020 1:46 pm


Derek McKay (Photo credit: Skynews)

The finance minister of Scotland’s devolved government resigned on Thursday after admitting he “foolishly” sent hundreds of sometimes flirtatious social media messages to a 16-year-old boy.

Derek Mackay, 42, resigned on the day he had been scheduled to deliver a budget statement for the Scottish National Party government.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry,” Mackay said in a statement after the Scottish Sun published details of the 270 messages.

“I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family,” he said.

SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she accepted Mackay’s resignation.

“Derek has made a significant contribution to government, however, he recognises that his behaviour has failed to meet the standards required,” Sturgeon said.

In the messages, Mackay called the boy, who plays rugby, “cute” and offered to take him to a rugby match.

Mackay, who is openly gay, had never met the boy, the messages suggested.

Murdo Fraser, a member of the Scottish parliament for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, tweeted that it was “a huge blow for @NicolaSturgeon to lose such a key member of her government at such a crucial time – and one tipped as her successor.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Buhari: I will retool military to end terrorism
    15 mins ago

    The Crisis of American Exceptionalism and the Immigrant Visa Ban on Nigeria
    36 mins ago

    Man, 78, bags 5 years in prison for sexually abusing sisters
    40 mins ago

    PHOTOS: Buhari receives briefing from Economic Advisory Council
    2 hours ago

    NECO releases November/December 2019 SSCE result
    2 hours ago

    3 microfinance bank staff in court over alleged  N14.2 m fraud
    2 hours ago

    Woman begs court for divorce, pledges to return N50,000 dowry
    6 hours ago

    CAN speaks on police battle against Kaduna bandits