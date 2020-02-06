PHOTOS: Buhari receives briefing from Economic Advisory Council

Thursday, February 6, 2020 3:37 pm
President Buhari and members of Economic Advisory Council
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received briefing from members of Economic Advisory Council (EAC) at the State House, Abuja. Here are pictures from the meeting, courtesy State House
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Buhari: I will retool military to end terrorism
The Crisis of American Exceptionalism and the Immigrant Visa Ban on Nigeria
Man, 78, bags 5 years in prison for sexually abusing sisters
NECO releases November/December 2019 SSCE result
3 microfinance bank staff in court over alleged N14.2 m fraud
Woman begs court for divorce, pledges to return N50,000 dowry
Minister resigns over ‘foolish’ messages to teenager
CAN speaks on police battle against Kaduna bandits
Leave a Reply