PHOTOS: Buhari receives briefing from Economic Advisory Council

PHOTOS: Buhari receives briefing from Economic Advisory Council

Thursday, February 6, 2020 3:37 pm


President Buhari and members of Economic Advisory Council

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received briefing from members of Economic Advisory Council (EAC) at the State House, Abuja. Here are pictures from the meeting, courtesy State House

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Buhari: I will retool military to end terrorism
    16 mins ago

    The Crisis of American Exceptionalism and the Immigrant Visa Ban on Nigeria
    36 mins ago

    Man, 78, bags 5 years in prison for sexually abusing sisters
    2 hours ago

    NECO releases November/December 2019 SSCE result
    2 hours ago

    3 microfinance bank staff in court over alleged  N14.2 m fraud
    2 hours ago

    Woman begs court for divorce, pledges to return N50,000 dowry
    3 hours ago

    Minister resigns over ‘foolish’ messages to teenager
    6 hours ago

    CAN speaks on police battle against Kaduna bandits