Police arrest 13 robbery suspects, recover cars, pistols in Kogi

Police operatives in Kogi State have arrested 13 persons, including 10 armed robbery suspects believed to be behind the recent surge in criminal activities in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Ekpeji, told newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday that those arrested included three suspects who specialised in snatching of motorcycles.

He said that three of the suspects, Mohammed Yahaya, Idris Bello and Nafiu Bello, were arrested in connection with series of robbery incidents in Lokoja metropolis.

He said that they ran into trouble on Dec. 18, 2019 when they snatched an unmarked Toyota Sienna car and other valuables at gunpoint in Lokoja.

He said that detectives immediately swung into action and arrested Idris and Nafiu, who are of the same parents, and another suspect named Yahaya.

Akpeji said that the suspects led detectives to their houses, where four vehicles, including a Ford Explorer, with registration number LAGOS: SJ 794 KJA, were recovered from different locations, including Kaduna.

According to him, other vehicles recovered from them were a Toyota Sienna, one Toyota Camry, a Toyota Corolla and one Michael Kor wrist watch.

He said that one English pistol, with five live ammunitions and one locally-made revolver, were also recovered from them.

The Commissioner said that the trio of Ahmed Abah, Yauza Adamu and Idris Sani, who claimed to be residents of Lekki, Lagos, were also arrested on Jan. 28 for allegedly robbing a man of his Toyota Highlander SUV, with registration number LAGOS: SMK 963 FZ.

Abah, the principal suspect, told newsmen that he did not rob the vehicle but that he stole it from the premises of a Chinese firm that was withholding his salary for months.

He said that his plan was to sell the car and pocket the proceeds to make up for his unpaid salaries.

Akpeji said that another suspect, Monday Shaibu, dressed himself in an army camouflage and desert boot to rob a victim of his Bajaj motorcycle at Ayingba on Jan. 25, in connivance with one Peter, who is now at large.

While Mustapha Onu was accused of robbing a pastor of his vehicle and handset in Ayanagba on Jan. 25, Abubakar Ali and Ibrahim Barto were said to have killed their victim, Mohammed Bello after allegedly robbing him of his motorcycle at Isanlu on Jan. 11.

He said that three other suspects, Bello Sulaiman, Aliyu Ibrahim and Yakubu Dunca, were arrested for stealing five motorcycles from their owners.

The police commissioner, who said that all the suspects would be charged to court soon, thanked members of the public and other security agencies for their support and cooperation with the state police command.