Police Inspector commits suicide in Lagos

Thursday, February 6, 2020 12:36 am


File: Nigerian Policemen

A Police Inspector, Okon Essien  has gangimself in a cell at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba.

The Inspector was arrested for killing a civilian and was detained

Police Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana said the inspector killed himself to avoid trial for murder charges.

He said: “One Inspector Okon Essien detained in State CID cell in Yaba for allegedly shooting and killing one Hassan Usman Stanley was reported to have killed himself.

“The suspect was arrested at Akodo on January 31, 2020 alongside three of his colleagues namely; Inspector Lawrence Adegboye, Inspector Olorunloju Olusegun and Sergeant Ovbioghi Joseph.

“The police officers were said to have intercepted four suspects namely, Samson Ugonah, Omachi Godwin, Hassan Usman Stanley and Prosper Okoye along Area 12, Offshore Oil Dangote Refinery Project, Akodo.

“ Inspector Okon Essien was alleged to have shot at one of the suspects, Hassan Usman Stanley resulting to his death.

“The policemen were arrested and taken to State CID Yaba for investigation. While in custody, the said Inspector Essien was alleged to have killed himself.

“His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case. Investigation is ongoing”.

