Power Restored After TCN Fire Incident, IBEDC thanks Customers

Power Restored After TCN Fire Incident, IBEDC thanks Customers

Thursday, February 6, 2020 5:01 pm


Engineer John Ayodele, COO, IBEDC

Power has now been restored to customers in Ibadan, Ijebu-ode, Sagamu, Iseyin and parts of Iwo and Ejigbo, who  experienced power outage due to a fire outbreak at a Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) sub-station at Ayede on Wednesday, the 5th of Jan 2020. This was revealed in a press statement on 6 February by the management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The Company, according the statement,  “appreciates all the esteemed Customers affected for their patience and understanding during the temporary interruption in power supply.”

IBEDC’S Acting Chief Technical Officer, Engr. Felix Abiodun said the affected transmission Sub-station supplies power to a sizeable area of IBEDC’s franchise. He also praised   TCN and IBEDC’s Engineers for their prompt response in restoring bulk supply.

According to the TCN spokesperson, a TCN’S 150 MVA,330/132/33 KV power transformer caught fire in the early hours of yesterday. However,  the fire  was contained few hours later.

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Kogi PDP kicks against Gov. Bello’s $100m loan plan
    8 mins ago

    Photos: Buhari launches fighter helicopters
    15 mins ago

    Presidency releases details of discussion between Buhari, Economic Advisory Council
    30 mins ago

    Coronavirus: See 10 myths bursted by WHO
    59 mins ago

    Buhari to attend AU Summit with Govs Uzodinma, Ayade, others
    1 hour ago

    Minimum wage: We’ll put workers’ welfare on first line charge — Makinde
    1 hour ago

    PHOTOS: NYSC members in “thank you” visit to Buhari over new allowance
    2 hours ago

    Police: Update on Ansaru Terror Camp, Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari