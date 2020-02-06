Power Restored After TCN Fire Incident, IBEDC thanks Customers

Power has now been restored to customers in Ibadan, Ijebu-ode, Sagamu, Iseyin and parts of Iwo and Ejigbo, who experienced power outage due to a fire outbreak at a Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) sub-station at Ayede on Wednesday, the 5th of Jan 2020. This was revealed in a press statement on 6 February by the management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The Company, according the statement, “appreciates all the esteemed Customers affected for their patience and understanding during the temporary interruption in power supply.”

IBEDC’S Acting Chief Technical Officer, Engr. Felix Abiodun said the affected transmission Sub-station supplies power to a sizeable area of IBEDC’s franchise. He also praised TCN and IBEDC’s Engineers for their prompt response in restoring bulk supply.

According to the TCN spokesperson, a TCN’S 150 MVA,330/132/33 KV power transformer caught fire in the early hours of yesterday. However, the fire was contained few hours later.