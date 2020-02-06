WHO mourns as Coronavirus kills Chinese doctor

Thursday, February 6, 2020 11:36 pm


World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation (WHO)  on Thursday says the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection has killed a Chinese physician, Dr Li Wenliang, expressing sadness over the doctor’s death.

WHO, in a tweet posted on its official Twitter page on Thursday said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did on #2019nCoV.”

Wenliang, on Feb. 6, died of the novel coronavirus infection at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) room.

WHO had disclosed that as of 6.00a.m Geneva time on Feb. 6, there were 28,060 confirmed 2019-nCoV cases in China and 564 deaths.

It said outside China, there were 225 cases in 24 countries, with one death.

Wenliang, born on Oct. 12, 1986 in Beizhen, Liaoning, China, studied Clinical Medicine at Wuhan University for seven years where he acquired his M.Med. Degree.

After graduation, he worked in Xiamen, Fujian, China for three years before he returned to Wuhan and worked as an Ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the new coronavirus (known as 2019-nCoV) was first reported in Wuhan City, China, on Dec. 31, 2019.

