Wife of soldier allegedly beat step-daughter to death over plantain

A middle aged woman and wife of a soldier with 6 Division of the Nigeria Army in Port Harcourt Barracks has allegedly beaten her 10 year old step daughter to death for eating plantain bought by her father.

Eyewitnesses claimed that while the woman (whose name could not be ascertained as at the time of writing this story) was savagely beating her step daughter, a female soldier ran into the house to intervene and save the groaning little girl, but she was ordered out after the angry mother put up a call to her husband who immediately ordered the female soldier to leave his apartment.

The report said the woman continued with beating after the female soldier left the apartment until exhausted 10 year old girl slumped and died.

It was gathered that after the girl slumped and was lifeless, she was rushed to a Clinic, but it was too late to save her life.

Both the husband and wife are now in detention in the 6 Division of Army Barracks of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt Barracks.

At time of filing this report the photos of the woman in handcuffs standing close to the lifeless body of the little girl close to a hospital bed had gone viral.

No official statement had come from the authorities of the 6 Division of Nigerian Army on the issue.

It would be recalled that about a month ago a man was caught on video in Port Harcourt feeding his toddler stepdaughter with her faeces.

He has been remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.