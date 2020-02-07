Billboards: Kogi PDP warns Gov. Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has threatened to seek legal action if Kogi State Governor pulls down any of its billboards.

The PDP in a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, Director Research and Documentation, says the Governor has no right to order the dismantling of other party’s billboard.

The party maintained that the election in Kogi State is not yet over until after the Supreme Court judgement, expressing confidence that it will reclaim its victory, which, according to the party was “freely given to the PDP in the November 16, Governorship election.”

The PDP alleged humiliation and harassment of other parties by the APC led government in Kogi State, saying, “the tatatatata episode is still lingering in people’s mind noting that rather than good Governance what obtains in the state is intimidation.”

Governor Bello had on Thursday ordered that all campaign billboards erected across the state in the build up to the last governorship election should be immediately dismantled.

In statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, the Governor also directed that all campaign stickers, plate numbers, handbills and posters embossed on vehicles, tricycles and motorbikes should be removed henceforth and direct the Vehicle Inspection Office, the Federal Road Safety Corps and other relevant agencies to enforce the law immediately.

The governor also ordered that campaign billboards erected or placed in offices and other public institutions in the state should be removed as well.

According to the governor, the directive takes effect from Thursday February 6, 2020 and warned that anyone found with such campaign or election related materials after this announcement would face the law.

The News reports that nearly four months after the governorship poll, many of Bello’s supporters are still driving unregistered vehicles with number plates are embossed with APC campaign stickers with impunity.