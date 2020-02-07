Disbandment suit: Wike floors defunct TIMARIV workers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Hopes of the former staff of the disbanded Rivers State Transport Management Agency, TIMARIV, to get their jobs back or at least, be paid off for their services by the state government have been dashed as the National Industrial Court sitting in Port Harcourt dismissed the application they filed to challenging the disbandment of their outfit in 2015.

Governor Nyesom Wike had disengaged the TIMARIV workers in June 2015 in reaction to what he described as persistent public outcry over high-handedness and extortion of members of the public by officers of the outfit.

But ruling in a suit filed by the workers of the outfit to reverse the disbandment, Justice Kola Olalere, said available evidence showed that the TIMARIV workers were engaged on contract basis as engagement stipulated in their employment letters and not civil servants.

He therefore dismissed the prayers by the disengaged TIMARIV workers that they are entitled to be paid allowances, compensation, gratuity and retirement emoluments following the disbandment of their outfit by the state government.

The judge further held that the matter was defective because it was brought through originating summons instead of complaints.

Meanwhile, State Counsel, Patrick Enebeli, told journalists that the Judgment has proved that the disengaged TIMARIV workers have no case.

On his path, the lead Complainant for the TIMARIV workers, Amachree Mac Jaja said they will consult their lawyers to decide on the next line of action.

TIMARIV Staff were road marshals engaged by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi to control traffic and clear road congestion in Port Harcourt and other parts of Rivers State.