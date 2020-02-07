Troops’ movement: Army urges S/East residents not to panic

Troops’ movement: Army urges S/East residents not to panic

Friday, February 7, 2020 4:08 pm


Nigerian troops:

The Nigerian Army has urged residents of the South-East zone not to panic when they see movement of troops conducting practical promotion examination for its lieutenants.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, made the request in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

Yusuf stated that members of the public, especially those living in the state and neighbouring states, should remain calm, when they see military equipment and troops movement from February 10 to February 15.

He explained  that the development was a practical promotion examination organised by the army for its troops.

“The Headquarters of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army is set to host the Nigerian Army Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examination (LCPPE) 2020 in its area of responsibility.

“This is in line with the Nigerian Army Forecast of Event 2020, which scheduled the promotion examination from February 10 to February 15.

“About 121 candidates (Lieutenants) will be expected to participate and be tested in various categories, which include physical/medical fitness, map reading, tactics, low intensity conflicts, communications, French Language, skill-at-arms and staff duties at different staging areas.

“The examination is aimed at evaluating the intellectual ability of the candidates and to improve their knowledge, capability in the discharge of their professional duties and ultimately serve as an assessment for promotion to the rank of Captain,” Yusuf stated.

He further stated that representatives of the Department of Army Training and Operations, a team of observers from Army Headquarter; members of the examination panel and Directing Staff drawn from formations and units of the Nigerian Army as well as supporting staff from 82 Division were expected to be part of the exercise.

“As it is customary, the Commander Training and Doctrine Command, who is the Exam President, will address the candidates and the examination panel at the Headquarters of 82 Division Auditorium on Sunday before the commencement of the exercise.

According to Yusuf, candidates and officials will be conveyed in military escort to the selected staging areas within Enugu and adjoining environment during the period of the examination. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Police nab fake army captain in Akwa Ibom
    36 mins ago

    Pope pronounces decision on married priests Feb. 12
    3 hours ago

    Kirk Douglas, movie actor of Spartacus fame, dies at 103
    4 hours ago

    Trade and Investment Goals of Prosper Africa: USAID, UBA Sign MoU
    5 hours ago

    Just in: S/Court affirms Nyame’s 12- year jail term conviction for corruption
    6 hours ago

    Billboards: Kogi PDP warns Gov. Yahaya Bello
    6 hours ago

    Boko Haram: High profile spy, logistics supplier arrested – Army
    7 hours ago

    Libya: Returnee narrates ordeal as 161 Nigerians return