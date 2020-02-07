Troops’ movement: Army urges S/East residents not to panic

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, made the request in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

Yusuf stated that members of the public, especially those living in the state and neighbouring states, should remain calm, when they see military equipment and troops movement from February 10 to February 15.

He explained that the development was a practical promotion examination organised by the army for its troops.

“The Headquarters of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army is set to host the Nigerian Army Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examination (LCPPE) 2020 in its area of responsibility.

“This is in line with the Nigerian Army Forecast of Event 2020, which scheduled the promotion examination from February 10 to February 15.

“About 121 candidates (Lieutenants) will be expected to participate and be tested in various categories, which include physical/medical fitness, map reading, tactics, low intensity conflicts, communications, French Language, skill-at-arms and staff duties at different staging areas.

“The examination is aimed at evaluating the intellectual ability of the candidates and to improve their knowledge, capability in the discharge of their professional duties and ultimately serve as an assessment for promotion to the rank of Captain,” Yusuf stated.

He further stated that representatives of the Department of Army Training and Operations, a team of observers from Army Headquarter; members of the examination panel and Directing Staff drawn from formations and units of the Nigerian Army as well as supporting staff from 82 Division were expected to be part of the exercise.

“As it is customary, the Commander Training and Doctrine Command, who is the Exam President, will address the candidates and the examination panel at the Headquarters of 82 Division Auditorium on Sunday before the commencement of the exercise.

According to Yusuf, candidates and officials will be conveyed in military escort to the selected staging areas within Enugu and adjoining environment during the period of the examination. (NAN)