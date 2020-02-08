After cash gift, Borno ‘early to school, teacher, gets promotion

For Mrs Obiagelli Mazi, a teacher in a primary school in Borno State, it is an era of reward for coming early to a school.

The viral video of the encounter between Governor Babagana Zulum and the teacher who have put in over 30 years of work in the classroom early Friday morning at Shehu Sanda Primary School in Kyarimi, Jere Local Government Area of of Borno had gone viral on Saturday morning.

A post on the Governor’s Facebook page indicated that Governor Zulum who was at the school to see how to upgrade its facilities around 6:30 am on Friday was surprised that the teacher was already in the school, waiting for pupils that early.

Indeed, she was only one present in the school at the time.

After asking her a couple of questions, the Governor gave her a gift of N100,000 in appreciation of her dedication to duty while promising her more reward.

The Governor fulfilled his promise on Saturday with the promotion of Mrs Mazi to the position of Assistant Headmaster following recommendation of Executive Chairman, Borno State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, Dr Shettima Kullima to him.

Mrs Obiageli who hails from Abia state holds NCE certificate.

But the SUBEB Chairman said though the woman was not a graduate, her 31 years teaching experience and commitment coupled with an executive order by the Governor earned her the promotion.