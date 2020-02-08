Assets declaration to go digital, says CCB

Prof. Mohammed Isah, Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau has revealed that as part of efforts that to make the process of declaration of assets by public officers easy, the Bureau will soon introduce digital filling of the asset declaration forms.

The CCB Chairman spoke when he received Prof. Itse Sagay led members of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), on a courtesy visit to the Bureau Headquarters in Abuja.

Prof Isiah who added that the bureau had so far conducted numerous enlightenment programmes to sensitise public office holders on the need to declare their assets said work on the online filing process is at a completion stage.

“As I am talking to you now, we have been able to get the online asset declaration software fully developed and deployed to our server.’

“When those servers are there, they will ensure the protection of our data and we can have a back-up.

“The Head of ICT has also informed me that we will start test running of online asset declarations by next week.

“So, our challenges with human and paper interface will be reduced,’’ he said.

Speaking at the occasion Prof. Sagay said the purpose of the visit was to familiarise and get acquainted with the bureau’s activities.

“Looking at what you have reeled out, especially in the area of digitisation, we can say that, given another year, this office will be making headlines like other sister agencies.

“With the tools you are going to acquire and all these improvements to your work, we can see tremendous impacts in the fight against corruption.

“The declaration of assets by public officers is a very critical tool in the anti corruption war, so we appreciate your potentials.

“I am very encouraged and elated and I am sure that the bad impression that people have about CCB will be eradicated before the end of this year.

“I want to assure you that if we get any request about what you need, we are going to send it forward and push it to the best of our ability because we believe that this is a critical institution in the fight against corruption,’’ he said.