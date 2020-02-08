FG awards over 70 road projects in North Central – Official

The Federal Government had awarded more than 70 road projects from 2017 to date in North Central region as part of measures to improve infrastructural development in the country.

Mr Aganabah Bola, the Acting Director Highway for the North Central, Federal Ministry of Works, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Patigi, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara.

He fielded questions on Saturday on the sideline of an inspection visit to some ongoing federal road projects in the state.

Bola said all the contractors handling the various road projects in the region have returned to their respective sites to achieve remarkable progress before the raining season sets in.

He said the various ongoing road constructions had created employment opportunities and boost economy of the areas where the work is in progress.

The acting director, who led the team on the inspection of ongoing federal government road projects in Kwara, reaffirmed the determination of the federsl government to further improve on the provision of infrastructure in all parts of the country.

He said the motive of the on-the-spot assessement of all ongoing road projects was to ensure that the roads are motorable before the raining season sets in.

The Federal Controller of Works in Kwara, Mr Wasiu Atitebi, said the federal government is not owing any contractor handling any road project in the state.

The controller emphasised the need for all the contractors handling all ongoing federal road projects to execute them in line with specifications.

The contractor handling 110km equalisation road project of the Ilorin-Jebba highway in Kwara, Mr Wen Haiming, called on the federal government to release more funds to ensure early completion of the project in view of its economic impotance.

Haiming said he only received N1 billion out of the N80 billion contract sum approved and awarded by the federal government in 2018.

The contractor attributed the slow pace of work on the road project to non-release of enough fund to acquire more hands and equipment for the speedy completion of the project.

“The road being a major national road requires early completion but without adequate funding the project might not meet 2021 slated for completion period,” the contractor said.

Only over 10kms out of 110kms had so far being executed.

Other road projects inspected were 5km llorin-Igbeti road at Ajaseipo-Osun state boundary, llorin-Egbe road and Offa bye-0pass.