Man, 50, arrested for impregnating stepdaughter in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun Police Command have arrested a 50 -year – old man, Kayode Oladehinde, a resident of Olope street in the Ogijo area of the State for defiling his 13 year – old- stepdaughter.

The suspect was arrested following a report from the mother of the victim at Ogijo Divisional Headquarters that her daughter informed her that the suspect who is her present husband forcefully had carnal knowledge of her as a result of which she got pregnant.

The mother stated further that the suspect having realized that the victim is pregnant, gave her drug to abort the pregnancy resulting to serious bleeding by her daughter.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Suleiman Muhammad, detailed his detectives to the suspect’s residence where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect who was dumbfounded when confronted with the allegation pleaded for forgiveness from his wife and his stepdaughter.

Investigation revealed that the mother of the victim got married to the suspect after the death of her first husband who was the father of the victim some years ago and had a child for him.

Meanwhile, Ogun commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti – human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.