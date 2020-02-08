Police Commissioner explains Ekiti explosion

Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba has explained that the explosion which resulted into panic among residents of Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Saturday morning was caused by counter-terrorism accessories kept in the Ordinance Explosive Disposal Department (EoD) of the Ekiti police command.

The EoD was located within the premises of the old government secretariat.

The explosion resulted into panic among residents of the area as it shook buildings located several kilometres away from the scene of the incident.

Reports indicated that the explosion turned the bungalow apartment of the EoD office into rubbles while the adjoining offices of the Nigerian Union of journalists, Correspondents’ chapel, Ekiti chapter was also affected.

Other offices in the area were also affected with their louvre blades and glasses shattered to pieces while the ceilings doors and windscreen of vehicles parked around the offices were also shattered.

Speaking to journalists at the scene of the explosion, Amba said: “This is the office where they keep detonation accessories. The explosion must have been caused by equipment kept in their stock house.

“The area has been cordoned off. We are going to devise means of ensuring Improvement in the stocking of these equipment next time.

“We are happy that there is no loss of life, no casualty. Some of these devices are used to detect bomb and to detonate it. Some of them used to detonate on their own and that must have caused the explosion”, Amba stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi and his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi had visited the site of the explosion.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, shortly after the incident, said: “an explosion was reported earlier this morning at the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) office in Ado Ekiti.

“An initial on -the- spot assessment confirms that there are no casualties and the area is secured with no further threats.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their normal duties”, the statement said.