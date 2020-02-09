Gunmen abduct supermarket owner in Benue

Gunmen abduct supermarket owner in Benue

Sunday, February 9, 2020 7:15 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the abduction of an owner of a Supermarket, simply identified as Oga John, in Igumale, Ado Local Government Area of the state.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, told newsmen on Sunday in Makurdi that policemen were on the trail of the kidnappers.
Anene said the businessman, an Igbo man, was kidnapped on Saturday morning at his business premises located at Camp Junction in Igumale, Ado local government area.
A resident of Igumale told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that John owned the only big supermarket in the area, and that he was at the mall transacting business when the kidnappers stormed the premises and open fire immediately.
The eye witness said the gunmen started shooting sporadically during which they whisked away the trader to an unknown destination.
