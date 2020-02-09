Kogi Governor suspends CMD of Specialist Hospital

Kogi Governor suspends CMD of Specialist Hospital

Sunday, February 9, 2020 7:07 pm


Governor Bello of Kogi State

The Kogi State Government has suspended the Chief Medical Director of the State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ahmed Attach.

It was gathered that the suspension of the medical director was because of his his failure to comply with the single Treasury account operation by the state government.

The CMD was directed to handover since Friday, even as there are insinuations that his suspension may be due to closeness and loyalty to the Deputy Governor.

But sources claimed that the inability of the Specialist Hospital to operate single Treasury account was as a result of the need to ensure prompt payment of Doctors recently employed who are being paid from the hospital’s coffers.

Furthermore, the hospital was operating a drug revolving scheme and would be pretty difficult to sustain the scheme if the money is paid into the state government account before seeking for approval and withdrawal when the hospital run out of stocks.

Similarly, the hospital runs on medicament and other items like diesel, items considered very important on daily use, thus, it was pretty difficult to run the single Treasury account.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    Police arraign Evangelist, 2 others, over N74m fraud
    31 mins ago

    2023: How North will choose candidate to support – NEF
    42 mins ago

    FIIRO DG not awarded a PhD certificate — ICPC
    51 mins ago

    Gunmen abduct supermarket owner in Benue
    54 mins ago

    Breach of contract: 2 companies slam N7b suit on FCMB
    1 hour ago

    Police arraign Evangelist, 2 others over N74m fraud
    2 hours ago

    NNPC Records 16% Increase in Gas Supply to Power in November
    4 hours ago

    President Buhari expresses concern over Libya