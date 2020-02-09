Kogi Governor suspends CMD of Specialist Hospital

The Kogi State Government has suspended the Chief Medical Director of the State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ahmed Attach.

It was gathered that the suspension of the medical director was because of his his failure to comply with the single Treasury account operation by the state government.

The CMD was directed to handover since Friday, even as there are insinuations that his suspension may be due to closeness and loyalty to the Deputy Governor.

But sources claimed that the inability of the Specialist Hospital to operate single Treasury account was as a result of the need to ensure prompt payment of Doctors recently employed who are being paid from the hospital’s coffers.

Furthermore, the hospital was operating a drug revolving scheme and would be pretty difficult to sustain the scheme if the money is paid into the state government account before seeking for approval and withdrawal when the hospital run out of stocks.

Similarly, the hospital runs on medicament and other items like diesel, items considered very important on daily use, thus, it was pretty difficult to run the single Treasury account.