Six Catholic Pilgrims die in Osun road accident

Six Catholic Pilgrims die in Osun road accident

Sunday, February 9, 2020 9:08 pm


FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims

Six pilgrims returning from the annual ‘Oke Maria’ Catholic pilgrimage in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun, State died on Sunday morning when their bus lost control and ran into a ditch in Eripa village.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the annual Oke Maria Catholic pilgrimage, held between Saturday and Sunday, is a yearly programme where Catholics gathered for prayers at the Oke Maria Mountain located in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun.

While confirming the accident, Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Folashade Odoro said the lone road accident occurred along Eripa-Otan Ayegbaju road, Boluwaduro Local Government of Osun.

According to her,  bus, with registration number: LAGOS GGE 109 DY, belonged to SS Peter and Paul, Catholic Church, Lagere, Ile Ife, Osun.

She said six people died in the accident while nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

She said the remains of the dead had been deposited in LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Osogbo for post mortem while the injured victims were treated at a private hospital in Iree, Osun.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    41 mins ago

    Buhari: Presidency attacks Northern Elders Forum
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria ready to contain Coronavirus – Minister
    2 hours ago

    Police arrest Lagos Berry Boys’ Supreme Cult leader
    3 hours ago

    Police arraign Evangelist, 2 others, over N74m fraud
    3 hours ago

    2023: How North will choose candidate to support – NEF
    4 hours ago

    FIIRO DG not awarded a PhD certificate — ICPC
    4 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct supermarket owner in Benue
    4 hours ago

    Breach of contract: 2 companies slam N7b suit on FCMB