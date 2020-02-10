Kenya: Osinbajo to Represent Nigeria at Arap Moi’s Funeral

Kenya: Osinbajo to Represent Nigeria at Arap Moi’s Funeral

Monday, February 10, 2020 8:50 pm


V.P. Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the State Funeral for former President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya, in Nairobi tomorrow.

Moi who died on Tuesday, 4th February, aged 95, was the second and longest-serving President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

Prof. Osinbajo would be joining other African Heads of State and world leaders expected at the occasion scheduled to hold at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The Vice President, who would be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, leaves for Nairobi today and is expected back in Nigeria later tomorrow, 11th February, 2020.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    Fashola gives order to contractors on Benin-Auchi-Okene highway
    4 hours ago

    Osinbajo revolutionised legal profession in Nigeria – Emir of Lafia
    4 hours ago

    2020 ICD: Foundation to distribute about 250,000 free condoms
    8 hours ago

    Why I married 4 wives, ‘produced’ 27 children – House of Reps’ Ado-Doguwa
    10 hours ago

    Presidency blasts Ango Abdullahi: “You, a General without troops”
    12 hours ago

    Boko Haram: Maiduguri-Dikwa road reopened 5 years after closure
    12 hours ago

    Man arrested for attempting to kill wife in Lagos
    12 hours ago

    Emir asks FG to lift ban on mining in Zamfara