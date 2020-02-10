Kenya: Osinbajo to Represent Nigeria at Arap Moi’s Funeral

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the State Funeral for former President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya, in Nairobi tomorrow.

Moi who died on Tuesday, 4th February, aged 95, was the second and longest-serving President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

Prof. Osinbajo would be joining other African Heads of State and world leaders expected at the occasion scheduled to hold at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The Vice President, who would be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, leaves for Nairobi today and is expected back in Nigeria later tomorrow, 11th February, 2020.