Man arrested for attempting to kill wife in Lagos

A 45-year-old man, Christopher Lament, has been arrested by the Police in Lagos for allegedly attempting to kill his wife, Comfort.

The suspect, said to be unemployed, attempted to kill his wife with a knife following a disagreement.

Police spokesman Bala Elkana said they have been married for 13 years and they have two teenage children.

“They are both from Akwa Ibom State. The suspect lost his banking job five years ago and the woman is not working. The couple wer having series of crisis bordering on matrimonial rascality and lack of maintenance.

“The event that led to the attempt made by the suspect to stab the victim with a knife, started with an argument. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

Elkana said the command also arrested a teenager, Isiaka Olalekan, for alleged burglary on February 6.

He said the 19-year-old suspect was arrested by a patrol team on Third Mainland Bridge around 7:15am after allegedly breaking into a shop at 287, Boboreji market Lagos Island, belonging to one Faruk Nobi.

“He was intercepted by policemen patrolling the Third Mainland Bridge. Four different types of expensive mobile phones and shop breaking tools were recovered from the suspect.

“The suspect, who turned out to be a new employee of the complainant, confessed to have stolen the phones from his boss’ shop. The suspect will be charged to court.

“The police team on the Third Mainland Bridge were deployed by the Commissioner of Police as part of the command’s measures to curb traffic robbery and prevent suicide,” he said.