Osinbajo to Small Businesses: Take Advantage of FG’s MSMEs Clinics

*Emir of Lafia calls VP a pace setter, outstanding reformer

In order to consolidate efforts made by the Federal Government in the past four years to improve the economy, there is the need for stronger collaboration with States to, amongst other things, create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this in Lafia on Monday at the launch of the Nasarawa State edition of the National MSMEs Clinics, which is the 26th in the series.

According to the Vice President, “Our expectation is that this 26th edition of the National MSME Clinics holding here in Nasarawa State will give further impetus to the process.

“I want to emphasise that it is important for small businesses to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the MSME Clinics.

“Just as the MSME Clinics provide an opportunity for Federal Government regulatory agencies to inform small businesses about their requirements and business procedures, MSMEs are also expected to use this occasion to bring up their challenges and problems for possible solution.

“It is through this symbiotic process that we will be fulfilling the key purposes for the organisation of MSME Clinics.

“I would also urge the Nasarawa State Government to build on the achievements of this Clinic.”

Speaking further on the need for a stronger collaboration between States and the Federal Government, the Vice President said “the work of creating an enabling business environment cannot be done without the States. So, our best can be attained where the States also set up their own enabling business environment councils.”

The VP added that, “President Buhari is determined to create a Nigeria in which small business owners are nurtured and encouraged to thrive and prosper”

Prof. Osinbajo then thanked Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule for the warm hospitality, noting that he hoped the Governor’s clarity of vision and demonstrated passion for development will enable Nasarawa State realise its dream of becoming a major economic force in the future.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Sule thanked the Vice President for his interest in the development of the country, noting that his visit to the state on three different occasions to monitor initiatives aimed at improving the economy is a testimony to his commitment.

While welcoming the VP to his Palace on a courtesy call, HRH Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I, the Emir of Lafia, praised the President and described VP Osinbajo as a pace setter, adding that Nigeria will certainly benefit from his tremendous experience and excellent character.

“Today, I really feel fulfilled in life to receive you at this ancient palace; it has always been my dream in life that one day, the Almighty will bring you here. I have my special reasons for that; those of us in the legal profession will appreciate the fact that you are a pace-setter for what is today the modern judiciary in Nigeria.

“Your appointment as the Attorney General of Lagos State, which brought about the revolution we are having today in Nigeria’s judiciary.

“It was when you came in that we had the first ever review of the Rules of Court; we never had that in Nigeria; we then at the Federal Capital went to borrow and see what was going on in Lagos; and today that has become the uniform rule in Nigeria; it is your handiwork.”

Continuing, he said, “we thank God for your life, but we know for sure that this country will continue to benefit immensely from your experience and character. No one can doubt the fact that both of you, President Muhammadu Buhari and yourself as deputy, are showing the best in character and exemplary leadership.

“We thank God for giving this country the two of you today, you have kept this country going and you will keep us going. There is no doubt that, as we journey through, you are taking us to the next level.”

The Emir of Lafia presented the VP with gifts he said are reserved for “the best of guests,” including a royal horse.

Other features of the Nasarawa MSMEs launch were the inspection of exhibition stands by the VP and the inauguration of the state’s Ease of Doing Business Advisory Council, with honorary membership drawn from Nigerians across diverse backgrounds, including Amb. Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, the Economic Adviser to the President in the Office of the Vice President.

The Nasarawa State’s Enabling Business Environment Council is fashioned after the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, which is chaired by the Vice President.