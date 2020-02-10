Rivers Govt to sell abandoned Stock Exchange building

Rivers Govt to sell abandoned Stock Exchange building

Monday, February 10, 2020 12:01 am


Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike presiding over the State Executive Council meeting on Sunday Evening in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Executive Council on Sunday Evening approved the public sale of the abandoned 17- storey Stock Exchange Building near Federal Road Safety Corps office on Aba Road,  Port Harcourt.

The State Executive Council meeting presided over by Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Wike reached the decision following reports that criminal elements have taken over the facility acquired by the Rivers State Government.

The abandoned stock exchange building

Addressing journalists on Sunday,  Rivers State Information and Communication Commissioner,  Paulinus Nsirim  said the Rivers State Government decided to acquire the building because construction work on it stopped in 2012 due to lack of fund.

He said the structure  has become a hideout for criminals in that part of the state capital.

Nsirim said the Rivers State Executive Council approved that the 17- storey building which has provision for four lifts be placed on public sale.

He  informed that council also approved that advertisements  be placed in the media to invite buyers.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Oshoala’s brace helps Barcelona win maiden Spanish Super Cup
    2 hours ago

    S/East govs to provide details of joint security programme to FG
    2 hours ago

    Picture: Fayemi at 55, Dancing Time
    3 hours ago

    Buhari: Presidency attacks Northern Elders Forum
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria ready to contain Coronavirus – Minister
    4 hours ago

    Six Catholic Pilgrims die in Osun road accident
    5 hours ago

    Police arrest Lagos Berry Boys’ Supreme Cult leader
    6 hours ago

    Police arraign Evangelist, 2 others, over N74m fraud