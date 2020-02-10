Rivers Govt to sell abandoned Stock Exchange building

Rivers State Executive Council on Sunday Evening approved the public sale of the abandoned 17- storey Stock Exchange Building near Federal Road Safety Corps office on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

The State Executive Council meeting presided over by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike reached the decision following reports that criminal elements have taken over the facility acquired by the Rivers State Government.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, Rivers State Information and Communication Commissioner, Paulinus Nsirim said the Rivers State Government decided to acquire the building because construction work on it stopped in 2012 due to lack of fund.

He said the structure has become a hideout for criminals in that part of the state capital.

Nsirim said the Rivers State Executive Council approved that the 17- storey building which has provision for four lifts be placed on public sale.

He informed that council also approved that advertisements be placed in the media to invite buyers.