Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan meet at Aso Rock (+photos)

Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan meet at Aso Rock (+photos)

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 12:33 pm


Aisha Buhari showing Patience Jonathan some artworks in the presidential villa

The First Lady Aisha Buhari, has  met with her predecessor, Mrs Patience Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and shared experiences on issues relating to women’s development in the country.
Mrs Buhari disclosed this on Tuesday on her tweeter handle.
The first lady said, their discussion centred on issues affecting the growth and development of women in the country, especially girl-child education, women’s participation in politics at local level.
“Yesterday, I received my predecessor, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House.
“We discussed my efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics and participation of women at lower level of governance.
”We also discussed girl-child education and her pet project “Women for Change,” she tweeted.
She expressed the need for spouses of Nigeria’s former leaders to always keep-in-touch and share experiences for the betterment of women and children in the society.
”I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society,” she said.
Mrs Buhari expressed her deepest gratitude to the former first lady for the visit.
”It was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments,” she tweeted.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    EFCC disowns purpoted picture of P/Harcourt detention facility
    40 mins ago

    Explosion rocks Edo APC factional publicity secretary’s house
    1 hour ago

    Leave us alone, family of couple stabbed to death by son begs media 
    6 hours ago

    NBA Zoning: Egbe Amofin Eko also backs Adesina as Yoruba candidate
    6 hours ago

    Coronavirus: WHO equips 168 labs globally with diagnosis capacity
    6 hours ago

    Amotekun: Fayemi says law will be ready on Valentine Day
    6 hours ago

    Coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 
    7 hours ago

    Burial of Kanu’s parents: We’re going to ‘scatter the place’ if… Abia CP