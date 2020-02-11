Aiye: Ayinde Barrister’s Magic Kingdom Odyssey

…I think it is safe to imagine Ayinde simply as the Chinua Achebe of Fuji music

By Odolaye Aremu

Watching an episode of one of the Turkish series on Netflix, and watching the Muazzin do the Adhan or the call to prayer got me thinking about the Late Fuji exponẹtẹ himself – Alhaji Sikiru Adeyimika Olanbiwọninu Ayinde Balogun Agbajelọla Barrister.

The beautiful ululation of the Muazzin is simply that of Barrister in his lifetime. Though I was never much of a fan, it is nevertheless undeniable that the man was a musical genius. The sonority of his voice alone took Fuji music out of a dead-end unto the mainstream. And his ability to weave words and philosophies into relatable and meaningful lyrics was simply amazing. The man was a griot’s griot. A captivating storyteller.