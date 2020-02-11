Amotekun: Fayemi says law will be ready on Valentine Day

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said the law backing the establishment of Western Nigeria Security Initiative, codenamed Amotekun will be ready latest on Valentine Day, Friday, February 14, across the six states in the region.

Fayemi spoke on Monday when he received the draft bill for the establishment of the security outfit from Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapounda.

Similar draft bills are also expected to be developed in other five Southwest states, preparatory to their passage by the respective states House of assembly, to give the outfit a legal backing.

Fayemi said the law on Amotekun, was one of the outcome of the meeting between the six Southwest Governors, Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, where it was agreed that appropriate legal frameworks must first be put in place.

Fayemi frowned at the way the good intention behind the operation Amotekun was being misconstrued and misinterpreted in some quarters.

He dismissed the insinuation that it was meant to carry out certain regional or individual interests.

“A lot of people misconstrued what Amotekun initiative is all about.

“It is not an exclusive protection for the indigenes alone, but for the safety and security of every citizen and resident in the six states, regardless of where they may have come from, and as long as they are legally resident and respect the law of the land.

“It is within the jurisdiction of our responsibility to ensure safety of lives and property.

“Amotekun is a complementary effort to the community policing initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari.

”I want to assure you that it will be given accelerated discussion at our various state executive councils and expeditious passage at the state houses of assembly.

“To let you know how serious we are, some states had quickly recalled their lawmakers back from recess, so that they can sit and debate the bill.

“By Friday 14th of February, the bills would have been ready and signed into laws simultaneously across the six states in the region,” Fayemi said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Attorney General, said the draft bill for Ekiti, sought for a proposal for the establishment an Ekiti State Security Network, to be known as “Amotekun Corps”.

”The Corps is to assist in maintaining law and order in Ekiti state.

“In the past two weeks, the AGs from the six states have been working on how to provide enabling legal frameworks for our joint security network.

“After the draft bills were produced, we said we will present the draft to our Governors for discussion at the State Executive Council meeting and the Houses of Assembly will then pass it.

” The guidelines for the security agency, proposed 38 provisions.

” It involves establishment of the Ekiti State Security agency called ‘Amotekun Corps.’

” It also contained establishment of Governing Board for the Ekiti State Amotekun corps.

” It also makes proposal for the establishment of the Independent Amotekun Complaints Board, so people can report cases of abuses of power and corruption.

“We will also put the draft on the website for interested members of the public to comment on it,” Fapounda explained.