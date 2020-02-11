Cryptocurrency crime losses estimated at $4.5bn in 2019

Cryptocurrency crime losses estimated at $4.5bn in 2019

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:43 pm


cryptocurrency

Losses from cryptocurrency crime surged to 4.52 billion dollars in 2019, as insider theft soared even as hacking losses declined, according to a report from blockchain forensics company CipherTrace.

Last year’s losses were up nearly 160 per cent from 2018’s total of 1.74 billion dollars.

Blockchain, which first emerged as the system powering bitcoin, is a shared database maintained by a network of computers.

Cryptocurrency user and investor losses due to fraud and misappropriation in 2019 increased by more than five times, while hacks and thefts fell by 66 per cent, the report showed.

“We noticed a significant uptick in malicious insiders scamming unsuspecting victims or leaching on their users through Ponzi schemes,’’ Dave Jevans, CipherTrace Chief Executive Officer, said.

“Attacks from the inside of organisations lead to significant exits with major consequence to the crypto-ecosystem.”

Since bitcoin’s launch more than 10 years ago, governments and regulators around the world have grappled with the opaqueness and lack of transparency in the cryptocurrency market that has led to massive losses for investors.

Two large losses early in 2019  were the main drivers for the surge, CipherTrace said.

Users and customers lost roughly 3 billion dollars from an alleged Ponzi scheme involving crypto wallet and exchange PlusToken.

The other significant loss was the almost 135 million dollars that customers lost from Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX following the unexpected death of its co-founder, according to CipherTrace.

The CipherTrace report also found illicit cryptocurrency money service businesses – including crypto exchanges – have transmitted funds on the payment networks of almost all the top 10 U.S. retail banks.

Analysis further revealed that a typical large U.S. bank processes billions of dollars annually in undetected cryptocurrency-related transfers.

“These clandestine operations create AML (anti-money laundering) compliance risks because criminals must find ways to launder ill-gotten crypto profits,” CipherTrace said in the report.
CipherTrace research found that banks globally paid more than 6.2 billion dollars in AML fines in 2019. (Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    Drug peddling: Judge asks NDLEA to go after the “big guys”
    55 mins ago

    Fayemi approves 6 months maternity leave
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: Vaccine could be ready in 18 months – WHO
    1 hour ago

    Igbo to celebrate ancestral lunar year Saturday
    3 hours ago

    Obaseki plotting to kill me – Edo APC factional secretary
    3 hours ago

    Late Chima: Police Chief Pathologist faults claim of previous autopsy
    4 hours ago

    Coronavirus: See sports events affected by epidemic
    5 hours ago

    Anambra gets new Chief Judge