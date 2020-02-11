Daniel Arap Moi: An African Patriot Who Pioneered Regional Cooperation

By Yemi Osinbajo

I bring most respectful condolence on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria, and the people of Nigeria on this occasion of the celebration of the life of a great African patriot and one of the foremost leaders of the decolonization of Africa.

Many of us in Africa will remember him in particular for the pioneering work that he did, especially with respect to regional cooperation.

He was, as we have heard, very instrumental in the resuscitation of the East African Community, along with President Museveni and others. He was also very instrumental in COMESA (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa) and even IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development). These are the precursors of the African Continental Free Trade Area arrangements that we are making today and to which almost every African country has subscribed to and it will define the future of trade and relations in Africa.

We thank God for such a great life. We thank God for all that he was able to do for Kenya and also for Africa. We believe that the Almighty God who he served through his life has already received him even now.

We bless the name of the Lord for all that he was able to do in his lifetime and we pray that the Lord God Almighty will comfort his family, will comfort the Government of Kenya and the people of Kenya.

Thank you very much.

• Remarks by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at the state funeral of former President Daniel Arap Moi in Nairobi, Kenya on the 11th of February, 2020