EFCC disowns purported picture of P/Harcourt detention facility

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has disowned a trending tweet from one @TheRealDayne showing pictures purported to be its Port Harcourt Zonal Office Holding Cell as mischievous and an attempt to smear its hard-earned reputation.

Tony Orilade, Acting Spokesperson for EFCC in a statement on Tuesday said contrary to the pictures circulating on the social media, the facility in Port Harcourt Zonal Office, like all other EFCC cells, boasts of a high degree of decency and therefore, cannot be the open dumping facility, surrounded by razor-wired walls, depicted in the picture that was mischievously circulated.

“It is important to further clarify that EFCC detention centres are known for their remarkable care for detainees in line with our avowed respect for human right and dignity,” the EFCC spokesperson said.

The anti-graft agency added that its Port Harcourt detention facility, like all others across the country, is further bolstered by a well-equipped medical centre that attends to the health needs of detainees, who are further fed three square meals daily from the same canteen that service officers and men of the Commission.

This, the Commission said, was why suspects standing trial for corruption always prefer to be remanded in the custody of the Commission, noting that it is on record that no detainee has challenged the Commission for rights violation in court.

EFCC therefore said the intention of tweet was to embarrass the Commission, and the anti graft agency has no other choice than to investigate the brains behind the picture and to consequently take any further needful action that may serve as deterrent to all others.

“The EFCC is a responsible law enforcement agency, locally and internationally acclaimed for its outstanding achievements in the fight against corruption in the country.

“The Commission welcomes criticisms, so long as they are meaningful and constructive, but frowns at premeditated attempts to drag its hard-earned reputation and image to the mud,” the anti graft agency concluded.