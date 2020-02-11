Late Chima: Police Chief Pathologist faults claim of previous autopsy

Musa conducted the autopsy on the remains of late Chima alongside Colnel Chukwuegbu, the pathologist hired by the deceased’s family.
The Police pathologist however assured the family and all stakeholders crying for justice for the Chima and Ikokwu 4 that the autopsy now conducted was in line with international best practices and will eventually reveal the actual cause of death of the deceased.
However, the Pathologist hired by the family said only one report will be written from the autopsy, noting that it will be an abuse of ethical practice to produce different results from the same process.
He, however, assured the family that he will also authenticate the result before it will be public.
He assured that the result will be ready in 10 days.
Kelvin, father of the deceased was among 12 persons allowed into the morgue of the UPTH to view and identify the remains of late Chima.
After identifying the remains of his son, the father of the late auto -mechanic broke down in tears, lamenting that the late Chima was butchered beyond recognition in detention.
He said, “Those who butchered my son body never gave him room to live and they were not human beings because he must begged them to let him live, that he was innocent, but they refused. I hope the result of autopsy will not be tampered with.”
He noted that there were obvious machete cuts, broken hands and open wounds on the deceased’s remains.
Kelvin also said everything must be done to ensure justice for his son and the unborn child.
