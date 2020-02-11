TSA: Kogi governor wields the big stick on VC, Rector, State institutions

There are strong indications that the vice Chancellor of Kogi State University, Prof Abdulkadir and the Rector of the state polytechnic, Prof Atureta may have been suspended from office.

TheNews gathered that the duo were suspended for non compliance to the new financial guidelines as directed by Governor Yahaya Bello.

Our source informed that the Governor was terribly miffed by the behaviour of the two top officials and directed that they should proceed on suspension.

The source revealed that the Governor refused to be placated, insisting that their actions were high display of insubordination.

Meanwhile, there are indications that letters are already being issued to MDAs that have complied and funds are soon to be released to them.

In the meantime also, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Kingsley Fanwo has called on top management of agencies under the ministry to fully comply with the new financial guidelines, warning that anyone found wanting, would not be shielded.

At a meeting on Monday, Fanwo said the government was introducing the policies in the best interest of the system and therefore called for total compliance.